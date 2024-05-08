Subscribe
Technology

No Surprise Apple’s “Let Loose” Event Was All About The iPad, Here Is Everything Announced

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip

Apple’s latest event was all about the iPad.

On Tuesday, during its “Let Loose” event, Tim Cook, sporting some very exclusive Nike Air Max 1s, and his crew happily announced its new iPad offerings and refreshed iPad accessories.

Let’s jump into what was announced.

The iPad Air Gets A Bigger Screen & The M2 Chip

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air

The iPad Air is the tech giant’s cheaper but still very powerful alternative to the iPad Pro, giving users more screen size thanks to introducing a new 13-inch iPad Air.

It also will get a power boost with the addition of the M2 chip, replacing the M1 chipset the 2022 model had under its hood.

The new iPad Air will arrive in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and the Apple staple, space gray.

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air

Both iPad Air models will start with a 128GB base storage model and a 512GB option. The 11-inch model will cost $599, and the 13-inch model will cost $799.

The iPad Pro Is Much Thinner & Gets An OLED Display

iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip

The iPad Pro has lost some weight; no, literally, it has, coming in at 5.3mm for the 11-inch version and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model.

Apple has somehow managed to get all those incredible features in a much slimmer package while giving its tablet a much-needed OLED display.

iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip

The new model is available in only two colors, space black and silver, and has a powerful M4 chip under the hood and 256GB of base storage.

As for the price, the 11-inch model starts at $999, and the 13-inch version starts at $1,299.

Apple Pencil Pro & Magic Keyboard

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air / Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil would probably not have been one of the late Steve Jobs’ favorite company innovations, but Tim Cook believes in it and continues to support it.

Following the announcement of the cheaper USB-C model of the iPad accessory, Apple announced a new Apple Pencil Pro model that supports haptic feedback, a new squeezing gesture to open menus, and the ability to roll the pencil to change brush sizes.

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the iPad Pro and will cost you $129.

The iPad’s Magic Keyboard also got a refresh.

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air / Magic Keyboard

The new Magic Keyboard features an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, plus a function row. It also comes in two colors, silver, and space black, to ensure you match whichever color of iPad Pro you have.

Of course, the new Magic Keyboard is not cheap; it will cost $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 13-inch version.

Hit the gallery below for more images.

1. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

2. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

3. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

4. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

5. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

6. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

7. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

8. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

9. iPad Air

iPad Air Source:iPad Air

iPad Air apple,ipad air,m2 chip

10. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

11. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

12. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

13. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

14. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

15. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

16. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

17. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

18. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

19. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

20. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

21. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

22. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

23. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

24. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

25. iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip Source:iPad Pro M4 Chip

iPad Pro M4 Chip apple,ipad pro,m4 chip

RELATED TAGS

Apple ipad iPad Air
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
LyfeShare App
Technology

Black-Owned App LyfeShare Aims To Make Estate Planning Easy & Ensure We No Longer Lose Recipes

2020 Leaders & Legends Ball 10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

TikTok USA Photo Illustrations
Technology

As Expected TikTok Sues The US Government In Hopes of Blocking Potential Ban

Drake Not Like Us OVO Store graffiti
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party - Inside
News

Snoop Dogg & His “Gin & Juice” Liquor Company Sponsoring NCAA Bowl Game

Jumpman Jack TR
Celebrity

Travis Scott’s “Jumpman Jack” Signature Sneaker Getting A New “Mocha” Colorway

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close