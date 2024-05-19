Drake, Nicki Minaj Top 2024 BET Awards Nominations List

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake again leads the pack in nominations at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards, with Nicki Minaj behind him.

The 2024 BET Awards looks to be another intriguing affair, as the full list of nominees was released by the network on Thursday (May 16) with Drake once again topping the list with seven nominations. It’s the second year in a row that he’s accomplished this feat. Nicki Minaj came in second with six nominations. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monet tied for third place with five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher bring up the rear with four nominations. The nominations came from the BET Voting Academy, composed of multiple figures in music, sports journalism, and media.

Among Drake’s nominations are those for Album of The Year with For All The Dogs, Best Collaboration of the Year for his track “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Red. All eyes will be on the Best Male Hip-Hop artist category where he’ll face off against Kendrick Lamar, who he’s had a hotly contested beef that has dominated the news in the last two weeks. For Nicki Minaj, she’s also in the running for Album of the Year with Pink Friday 2, Video of the Year, and two nominations for different singles for Best Collaboration of the Year – “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua, and “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert. Nicki Minaj is also nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The 2024 BET Awards will be held in Los Angeles on June 30 and aired live at 8 P.M. ET on BET. The theme for this year’s awards is “Standing On Culture”. The show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Collins also serving as an executive producer along with Dionne Harm, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Connie Orlando. Orlando is BET’s executive vice president of music programming and strategy.