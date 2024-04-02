Subscribe
News

Nicki Minaj Partners With LØCI For Capsule Sneaker Collection

Dropping April 12.

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Nicki Minaj continues to bless The Barbz. She has announced a forthcoming capsule sneaker collection with LØCI.

HipHopDX is reporting that the “Everybody” performer is taking her talents back to the footwear category. On Saturday, March 30, she took to social media to make the announcement.

The Instagram post featured a video teasing the drop where a pink low top can be seen busting through a stone enclosure.

“4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!!” Minaj wrote. “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU.” she added.

Earlier today (April 1) she posted an additional video that gave her fans a better look at the forthcoming drop. The shoe appears to have an all leather build with a rubber midsole and outsole. On the tongue we get a branded label featuring an image of Nicki Minaj. We also got an on foot photo where she is sporting a pink and white colorway which leads us to believe each pair will come with two sets of laces. “Another sneak peak of my very own sneakers. GAGGGGGGG. 11 diff colors AND designs for my 1st collection coming on #PinkFriday 4/12.” she wrote on the IG post.

You can sign up for the Nicki Minaj LØCI sneaker drop here.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

RELATED TAGS

capsule collection nicki minaj sneaker

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
News

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close