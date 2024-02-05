My Haters Have Arrived: Azealia Banks Says Nicki Minaj Is Broke

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought female Rap beef couldn’t get more petty here comes Azealia Banks. She says Nicki Minaj is broke.

As spotted on XXL, the Harlem, New York, native has decided to give her two cents on Nicki’s recent behavior. On Thursday (Feb. 1), Banks took to Instagram Live with some observations about her financial status and physique. “It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f**ked up, like she’s f**ked up financially, you know?” she asked rhetorically.

“I realized it when she was f**king frying the can of creamed corn in the Teflon pan. I was just like, ‘What in the welfare is happening right now? This is insane.’ And, whatever, I’ve probably like made some crazy looking s**t on here, but I’m also not going around trying to menace other artists and call them broke and tell them to pay rent and all that other s**t like that,” Banks said.

Banks went on to speculate that Onika has fallen victim to some bad cosmetic surgery, specifically to her derrière. “Because there’s something very f**king wrong with the butt, and I don’t know what it is but I do know that the surgery to get that s**t out of there is a pretty penny. It’s not like a boob reduction or like switching out for a new pair of bags” she explained.

“It’s not like a Rhinoplasty. No, it’s like, I know that procedure, just considering, ew. Like, you know how many just f**king little pockets of just migrated stuff there probably is?” the Anna Wintour artist said. “Yeah, that’s a very tedious thing and it’s also a very risky procedure that she can’t afford to have right now.”

This is not the first time Azealia Banks has been critical of Nicki Minaj. In the past, she has claimed the “Big Foot” MC needed to “slim down a bit” and decrease her butt size.” In 2017, she shared screenshots of a text she sent Nicki apologizing for her catty behavior and confirming their feud was officially over, but here we are.

You can see Azealia Banks be messy below.