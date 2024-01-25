Nicki Minaj Responds To Rehab Rumors Ahead Of Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is preparing to tour the world in support of her latest studio album, Pink Friday 2, but given her level of fame, she also has to contend with attacks on her character. After a gossip blog alleged Nicki Minaj needed rehab before hitting the road, the Queens superstar responded to the claims.

By way of the blog CrazyDaysAndNights, the author of the site posted a “blind item” which was suggested to be about the popular music star and later disscusted on the @CelebriTEAblinds TikTok page.

“Speaking of horrible people, this foreign-born former A+ list rapper definitely needs rehab before she tries to do a tour. It will be awful,” read the blind item post, which seemingly appears to be scrubbed from the CrazyDaysAndNights page according to our search efforts.

@CelebriTEAblinds elaborated on the rumor in the video below, which garnered a reply from Minaj.

The account then posted a direct message from Minaj and recorded another video explaining their side and also confusion over Minaj’s comment, which read, “Once ugly disease allegedly is being paid to get uglier.”

The account then attempted to decipher a comment from Minaj reading “Allegedly they are sucking someone’s dick & being paid to try and tear down a tour. SOLD OUT. SOLD OUT. SOLD OUT. Allegedly you have a disease?” which can be seen in the clip below.

To help clear up any confusion, Minaj let it be known that she’s referring to @CelebriTEAblinds as “ugly” due to discussing the blind items. As is the case with content like this, @CelebriTEAblinds is angling this to get more views on their page and even explaining what a blind item is to the unfamiliar.

Check out the final salvo in the discussion from Nicki Minaj below.

—

Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty