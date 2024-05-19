Subscribe
Technology

First Trailer For ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Teases It’s Not Just A ‘Madden NFL’ Clone

Published on May 19, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
First Trailer For 'EA Sports College Football 25' Finally Arrives

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports College Football 25

After more than a decade, we are finally getting our first look at a new college football video game.

EA Sports dropped the first trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 on Friday, revealing it will feature all of the pageantry and traditions fans expect from college football, plus give fans an experience well worth the wait.

There hasn’t been a college football video game since NCAA Football 14, and fans have been clamoring to pick up the sticks with their alma mater or favorite college football team.

But that’s not all EA Tiburon has to deliver with College Football 25; the studio has to ensure that it’s not just delivering a Madden NFL football game with a college football skin over it.

Based on the trailer, EA Tiburon seems to have gone to great lengths to ensure the traditions of the 134 FBS universities in the game are represented.

With sports games, the presentation is one of the most important details to nail down. EA Sports College Football 25 will feature Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling marquee matchups while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack handle other games.

EA Sports College Football 25

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports College Football 25

Where you play will also play an important role, thanks to EA Sports College Football 25’s CampusIQ.

Home-field advantage will play an important role whether it is the Big House in Michigan, the Horseshoe in Ohio, or the Swamp in Florida.

The screen will shake for visiting teams, and players’ stats will fluctuate throughout the game. Combined with a wear-and-tear system, it will force you to manage fatigue levels because there are more chances for mistakes.

Fan Favorite Games Will Return

EA Sports College Football 25

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports College Football 25

Along with the trailer reveal, EA Sports will also reveal the modes in the game, and fans will be happy to know some fan favorites will return along with new ones.

  • Dynasty: Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website.
  • Road To Glory: Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve. 
  • Road to the College Football Playoff: Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship.
  • College Football Ultimate Team: Build your dream team of college football stars and legends. Play Solo Challenges or H2H Seasons to upgrade your squad and take on the toughest contests. Test your skills across consoles in more competitive formats like College Football Ultimate Team™ Champs and Champs Gauntlet. 

Release Details

EA Sports College Football 25

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports College Football 25

You won’t have too long to play EA Sports College Football 25. The game launches worldwide on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is available for preorder right now. Fans can get the EA Sports Bundle, which includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 with 3-day early access and unlocks many benefits across both titles.

EA Play+ members will get a 10-hour Early Access Trial starting July 16.

You can check out the trailer and screenshots below.

