Subscribe
News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Vince Staples, now 30, signed with the label when he was 19.

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 AfroPunk Brooklyn

Vince Staples has been a professional recording artist for much of his teenage and adult life and one chapter of his musical journey is closing. The Long Beach, Calif. star shared that his upcoming album Dark Skies will be his final release with Def Jam Recordings.

Vince Staples, 30, has released several acclaimed projects while signed with the famed label but has been a vocal critic of the music and entertainment industry. With Dark Skies, Staples is ending his relationship with the label he signed with at 19.

From Instagram:

Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times. 5.24.24

With the critical success of his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, it isn’t known where his creative endeavors will land him after the release of Dark Skies, which hits DSPs on and beyond on May 24.

From the looks of the Instagram caption, perhaps this will find Vince Staples revealing what he’s learned in his newfound clarity.

Photo: Getty

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close