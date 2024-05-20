Subscribe
Sports

LeBron James Allegedly Won’t Ditch The Los Angeles Lakers To Play With Bronny

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Arizona at USC

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty / LeBron James / Bronny James

Bronny James’ name has yet to be called during the 2024 NBA Draft, but the chatter around LeBron James’ son, where he will land, and if the Lakers superstar will join the team that takes a chance on his seed is deafening.

Word around the NBA streets was that LeBron James was very gung-ho about playing alongside his son in the league, giving many teams the impression that if they draft Bronny, they could land LBJ in free agency.

According to reports, teams shouldn’t bet on that because Bron Bron has no desire to ditch the Los Angeles Lakers to hoop with his son.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that James is telling teams not named the Lakers who believe their chances to sign him in free agency will increase if they draft Bronny “No, as of right now,” regarding leaving Los Angeles.

Yahoo! Sports reports the “as of right now” in his statement leaves enough wiggle room for teams to continue to continue working on a situation that would pique his interest.

Interest in Bronny James increased following his strong showing at the NBA Draft, and some people believe he could be drafted in the second round.

LeBron James Did Express In The Past He Wanted To Play With Bronny In His Final Season

Regardless of the chatter around Bronny James, the Los Angeles Lakers are still the front runners to resign James, who has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, if they land a head coach LeBron James approves of and a third piece to compliment him and Anthony Davis.

LBJ’s new alleged stance on playing alongside his son starkly differs from his past comments.

He made his desire to play his final season as a teammate with Bronny, even saying he would sign with the team that drafts his son.

That changed after the Lakers were bounced out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, with James telling people hooping with Bronny was no longer a priority for him.

As for Bronny James, a conversation is happening now that he doesn’t deserve the attention he is receiving. Some people believe the spotlight is on him because he is the son of arguably the greatest professional hooper not named Michael Jordan.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been very loud on the matter.

Now, Bronny knows that carrying the James torch is the main topic of discussion, but the young hooper has made it clear he doesn’t want anything handed to him because he is the son of LeBron James and wants people to judge him on his skills and what he does on the court.

“Everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness he’s achieved and I haven’t done anything yet,” Bronny told reporters. “So there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron. I just want to let people know that my name is Bronny James and not being identified as LeBron James’ son.”

We hear you Bronny.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Draymond Green is a believer in Bronny James

2. Interesting

3. Fair question

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

bronny james Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Amber Rose, Donald Trump, Melania Trump 12 items
Politics

MAGA Muva: Amber Rose Posts Pic With Donald Trump, Xitter Drags Her By The Dome

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
News

MC Lyte Announces Her First Album In 10 Years

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection
News

Kehinde Wiley Accused of Sexual Abuse By Ghanaian Artist

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven
News

Indiana Pacers Set New Playoff Mark In Blowout Game 7 Win Over New York Knicks

2023 AfroPunk Brooklyn
News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven 13 items
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Overcome 20-Point Deficit To Send Denver Nuggets To Cancun, Xitter Reacts

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close