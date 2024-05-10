Subscribe
News

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad

Dark Brandon in full effect...

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York

Source: Pool / Getty

As we all know, Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign centers around fear mongering, divisiveness and ultimately revenge (for himself). And though Joe Biden’s campaign has been reluctant to go down such a dark route to entice people to vote for him, he has decided to inject a little “hate” into his latest campaign ad.

Borrowing one of Kendrick Lamar’s new classic diss songs “Euphoria,” the Biden-Harris campaign took a snippet of the song to throw some shots at Donald Trump by using his own words against him throughout the ad. Highlighting the hate they feel for Trump’s many ways and actions such as taking away women’s abortion rights and the way that he blames immigrants for damn near everything that’s “wrong” with America.

The ad features Kendrick’s bars in which he spits: “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

We’re not gonna lie, it was hilarious. He even threw in the “sneak diss” posts on Truth Social. Whoever’s idea this was is in line for a raise. Just sayin’.

No word on whether Kendrick Lamar has gotten wind that his song was used to attack Donald Trump in the ad and how he may feel about it, but Biden supporters have been loving it, and the MAGA side has surprisingly remained silent about it. We guess they’ve never heard of Kung-Fu Kenny. If they did they’d probably blame him for the Coronavirus or something.

Will Trump respond to Joe Biden’s latest jab at his horrendous history? Will he call on his own MAGA music “heavyweight” Kid Rock to help him clap back? Maybe Kanye West? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

What do y’all think of Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad? Let us know in the comment section below.

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump Joe Biden Kendrick Lamar

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close