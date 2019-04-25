Hypebeast Alert: Lil Wayne Is The Face Of New Bape x UGG Collection [Photos]

BAPE thinks furry sneakers will be a thing this Spring. So much so they enlisted the talents of Lil Wayne for the official roll out.

Hypebeast has unveiled an upcoming BAPE x UGG capsule collection where the streetwear brand incorporates the Australian footwear giant’s signature detailing into two releases. The results are sheepskin flavored chunky sneakers and slides.

The iconic BAPESTA gets remixed with a mocha flavored suede material all throughout the upper paneling. Additionally a cream sheep’s wool piping can be found on the lace guard and also serves as the lining. It also aligns with current street style trends by using a very thick white mid sole.

The second selection is a take on the ever popular sandal. A BAPE spell out fur logo is split between the left and right sides and their camouflage print lives subtly on the strap which is also suede.

This BAPE x UGG collection is slated for a Saturday, April 27 release and will be available at select BAPE retail locations and BAPE.com. You can see more shots from the Weezy led campaign below. In February the “Uproar” rapper teased the release with some mittens via his Instagram.

Photo: BAPE