Ghostface Killah & Nas Collaborate On A New Cut “Scar Tissue”

The rap legends reunite for a new song that takes us back to the old-school...

Published on May 3, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Ghostface Scar Tissue

Source: Ghostface / Mass Appeal

It’s been ages since we’ve heard Hip-Hop legends Nas and Ghostface Killah on the same track, but two of the best MC’s from Hip-Hop’s golden era have once again reunited to give us some new work that gives us that OG feeling of what the rap scene in New York City was like back in the 1990s.

Collaborating for the new cut “Scar Tissue,” Ghostface Killah and Nas got into their bag of bars, but there wasn’t anything sweet in there. The two MC’s laid out the murder game and bodied the track with Ghost spitting, “Payback’s a b*tch ain’t it? That’s why I don’t talk to ni**as, I’m good, I ain’t gettin’ acquainted/Middle finger to the judge, we still killin’ the plaintiff! We Staten Island ni**as, we ain’t gotta explain it!”

Of course, Nas put in some work as well with his rhymes saying, “Nothing bigger than Ghostface and Esco/Legal Mexican cartel money, call me Arnesco/Guzman, Lopez, Garcia, gold-plated AKs lethal when you see us/Between the fingers, smoking on thousand dollar blunts, tell these suckas I got everything they want.”

Man, we need another Wu-Tang album with a Nas feature or two.

Check out “Scar Tissue,” and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments section below.

Ghostface Killa NAs

