‘Helldivers 2’ Players on Windows PC Are BIG MAD About Having To Need A PlayStation Network Account To Play

Sony might have put on a masterclass regarding self-sabotage with its latest decision, which has Helldivers 2 players on PC BIG MAD.



Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 quickly became one of the biggest releases of the year, but now, thanks to a move by Sony, it quickly hit a sour patch with its loyal players.

Players who spread democracy by playing Helldivers 2 via Windows PC via Steam learned today that they will now need a PlayStation Network account to maintain access to the game.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game’s publisher, relayed the head-scratching news to players on the game’s Steam page.

“Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional,” Sony wrote. “That grace period will now expire. See details below in this post.”

Sony claims account-linking with the PlayStation Network is “critical” to the “safety and security” of Helldivers 2.

“This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour,” Sony said. “It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.”

New players will be required to connect their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts beginning May 6 before they can begin playing the game.

Current players will see a mandatory log-in beginning May 30. They will have until June 4 to link their accounts, allowing them to sign up for a free PlayStation Network account if they don’t already have one.

Gamers Are BIG MAD

The reactions to Sony’s move with Helldivers 2 were instant, with the game’s rating on Steam taking a hit.

One user on X, formerly Twitter pointed out why the decision could be potentially bad saying in a post, “To folks wondering why mandating linking your Sony account to Helldivers 2 on PC is such a big deal, players in many countries, such as Belarus, Phillipines and nearly the entirety of Africa don’t have PSN support, so those Helldivers will be defacto banned in a few weeks.”

Another user pointed to the former Xbox exclusive Sea of Thieves requiring the something similar, and players not overeacting.

“Helldivers 2 backlash seems fake. Steam players need a Microsoft account to play Sea Of Thieves and no one bat an eye,” another X user wrote.

In response to the outrage, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt told gamers to direct their anger at Sony and directed them to PlayStation Support.

Lol, bruh.

There is a good chance that Windows PC players will bully Sony into changing their minds. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.