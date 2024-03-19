Who Did It? : Sony Reportedly Launching Internal Investigation Following PS5 Pro Specs Leak

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The video game section of the internet was talking after specs for the PS5 Pro were “leaked” and then confirmed to be true. Sony is reportedly putting on its detective hat to find out who did it.

According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Sony is reportedly launching an internal investigation to determine how leaked documents about “Project Trinity,” aka the PS5 Pro, hit the internet.

The leak occurred over the weekend during a third-party developer rollout. It could lead to more security measures being implemented for additional third-party developer Push Square reports.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Henderson wrote:

As expected, Sony has launched an internal investigation into the leaked documents on Trinity as it leaked during a third-party rollout.

Not sure on the implications yet as I don’t think they can catch one individual, but Sony could reduce its third-party developer pool for new tech as a result.

According to the leaked documents shared by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead over the weekend, the PS5 Pro boasts some impressive specs that could put it on par with powerful gaming PCs. Some say that on paper, it sounds like the PS5 6.

It could also set Sony up to push out more consoles when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arrives.

The PS5 Pro Specs:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.