Already: Bun B To Open Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston

Bun B is about to boss up in his hometown in a major way. The Rap icon is set to open up his own burger joint in Houston this summer.

The founding member of UGK is taking his talents to the food service industry.

According to Eater he will advance his passion for America’s favorite sandwich and give it his own twist with Trill Burgers. He made the formal announcement on his official Instagram account. “For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world!” he wrote. “Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon!”

The man born Bernard Freeman is no stranger to culinary scene in Texas. Known for his discerning palette the “Draped Up” started sharing his list of clutch local eateries in H-Town which include Frenchy’s Chicken, Sparkle’s Hamburger Spot, and Fluff Bake Bar. Since then food influencers and brands have gravitated to the Trill OG. Eater reports that Trill Burgers is a venture with Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares. While the full menu has yet to be revealed, a plain smash burger and a Oklahoma onion variety have been already confirmed.

Bun and team are working to secure a brick and mortar location but if you are in the Houston area you can taste the Trill at their pop-up shop on August 8 at Sticky’s Chicken.

