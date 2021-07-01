Statik Selektah & Termanology ft. Bun B “Stay Fly,” Jones INK ft. Method Man “Day Ones” & More | Daily Visuals 7.1.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Real OG Hip-Hoppers know that Termanology and Bun B are two of the rap game’s most prolific lyricists and though they only pop up here and there with new material, it’s always much appreciated when they drop.

Now the two have linked up together with Statik Selektah on the boards and for their clip to “Stay Fly” the two hit up a sneaker spot and add some new footwear to their collections while dropping bars at the spot. Rapping and sneakers, that’s the life.

While on the topic of OG rappers, Method Man continues to be the most busy of the Killer Bees and in Jones INK’s clip to “Day Ones” sets a warehouse aflame with some street heat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drakeo The Ruler, Fenix Flexin featuring Drakeo The Ruler, and more.

STATIK SELEKTAH & TERMANOLOGY 1982 FT. BUN B – “STAY FLY”

JONES INK & METHOD MAN – “DAY ONES”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “EXCLUSIVE”

DE WAPP FT. FREDO BANG – “BLOWING UP”

TRAP MANNY FT. LIL REKK – “BIG FLEX”

FENIX FLEXIN FT. DRAKEO THE RULER – “RESPECTFULLY”

JACKBOY – “TEN TOES DOWN”

LOUIS RAY – “CASINO”