The Weeknd Can Now Feel His Face, Says He Is “Sober Lite” After Quiting Hard Drugs

The Weeknd’s music might be sounding a whole lot different going forward.

It’s no secret that some of The Weeknd’s biggest hits were referencing drug use, but now the Canadian-born singer will be singing a different tune. In the cover story for GQ’s upcoming September issue, The Weeknd revealed that he now considers himself “sober lite” after stopping his use of hard drugs and alcohol as a means of coping.

The 31-year-old singer, born Abel Tesfaye, isn’t going cold turkey, admitting that he still will puff on weed and drink “occasionally,” but he now considers himself to be clean outside of that. “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there,” he tells GQ.

The “Save Your Tears” crafter admitted that “drugs were a crutch” while he was at his lowest point. “It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” he further explained. “And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

The singer, who was famously known for singing he “can’t feel his face,” a clear reference to his drug use, revealed that he is also ditching drugs because he wants to start a family “eventually.” The Weeknd, who was once linked to model Bella Hadid told the publication, “I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children. I like the trajectory of my career. But also, I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more.”

This is the most we have ever learned about the mysterious artist since his arrival into the music scene. This revelation comes as The Weeknd is set to drop new music and has been teasing his upcoming single tentatively being called “The Dawn,” which is fitting because he is on some new energy now.

You can get a tease of what’s to come from the artist below.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty