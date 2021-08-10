Nick Cannon Explains His N’Credible Seed-Spreading Ways During Breakfast Club Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon further explains his seed-spreading ways.

The Wild ‘N Out creator and host has been extremely busy making babies this year. The N’Credible babymaker has been the talk of social media for fathering 4 children alone this year, recently, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa bringing his total up to seven.

Cannon also has 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, a son Golden, and daughter, Powerful, with model Brittany Bell plus a son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Cannon sat down with The Breakfast Club, and of course, you know Charlamagne Tha God had to ask the mogul about having children with seven different women and didn’t bite his tongue.

He lashed back at the criticism he received following a recent interview with The City Girls on his podcast where he told JT he was having babies with different women “on purpose” after she told him to wrap that thang up. In his response to Charlamagne Tha God, he basically railed against the idea of monogamy.

“That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he told the radio host. “Really, that’s just to classify property when you think about it. When you go into that mindset…just the idea that a man should have one woman — we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”

“I’ve never subscribed to that mentality,” he further shared. “I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”

Cannon went as far as to say that “women are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.” He even revealed that all of his children’s mothers are well aware of his stance when it comes to monogamy, adding, “I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?'” Cannon also pointed out that he believes that “the woman is always the one who leads and makes decisions” in an archetypal nuclear family.

Cannon shared his deep love for his children, saying, “It’s so amazing. I really just love being around my kids and that youthful energy it feels like you get to relive every time.” Well, we guess he is addicted to the “youthful energy” becuase he just keeps on making these kids. We are just glad to see he is taking care of all of his children and loves them all the same.

You can watch Cannon speak about his baby-making ways below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz83