Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All These Babies On Purpose After JT Of The City Girls Tells Him To Wrap It Up

Nick Cannon has made headlines of late due to the fact he keeps having babies on top of babies, leading many to think that the choice was an errant one. However, it appears that the famed entertainer and media personality is aware of the chatter and wants the world to know that this is all part of a grand plan.

In a recent episode of Cannon’s radio show on Power 106 in Los Angeles, the City Girls paid the set a visit to talk a host of things, including Internet trolls, living one’s best life, and the dynamic duo even dispensed some advice for Cannon during their chat. It was at that point when Cannon asked the ladies to advise him when JT casually told the host to “wrap it up” in regards to the recent news of all the children he’s fathered as of late. Cannon’s response to JT’s quip was classic.

“She [JT] told me to have fun but wrap it up,” Cannon answered back to JT’s advice. “Trust me, it’s a lot of people I could’ve got pregnant that I didn’t. The ones who got pregnant are the ones who are supposed to get pregnant.”

Yung Miami’s advice was similar to her musical sister, telling Cannon that YOLO is still the motto while saying that she intends to live her life to the fullest regardless of the critics and trolls that continually try to direct their movement. Cannon agreed wholeheartedly before speaking directly to the negative chatter that seemingly thrives in social media these days.

Cannon just welcomed his seventh child this week, his fourth child for 2021 alone.

Check out the interview below. Hit the 10:00-minute mark to hear Nick Cannon break down why he’s definitely asking for all this Daddy Duty.

Photo: Getty