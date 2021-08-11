Young Rapper YNT Juan Shot & Killed In Hartford, CT

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yet another young and up and coming rapper had his life taken as rapper YNT Juan was shot and killed this past Sunday (August 8) in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Courant is reporting that the 17-year-old rapper was found shot dead in a parked car by police officers this past weekend. Born Juan Bautista Garcia, YNT Juan was slowly garnering himself a growing fan base as he had 25,700 IG followers along with 4,000 YouTube followers at the time of his death.

“He was only 17-years-old,” a childhood friend of Garcia, who only gave her first name as Janine, said. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.”

The news is sad as more and more young rappers are finding themselves targets for robbers and killers in their own cities.

Though police have no suspects or motives in the murder case just yet, they say the crime is under investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions.

Rest in peace, young homie.