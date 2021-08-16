Cardi B Claps Back At Online Negativity Directed At Lizzo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s an unfortunate fact that the web is a haven for the most vile and vicious streams of negativity, and that the targets are often celebrities. A prime example of that occurred over the weekend after Lizzo dropped her latest single, “Rumors”. But her friend and collaborator on the track, Cardi B was having none of it.

After a fan of hers shared a clip from the now-deleted Instagram Live video where Lizzo tearfully spoke about how the negativity was impacting her, Cardi B had words for the haters via her Twitter account: “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” she wrote. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

The rapper also took time out later to address the detractors through Twitter that were attacking “Rumors” in the wake of its release by pointing out how wildly successful it is on the charts. “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” she wrote.

Despite the emotional video, Lizzo is still determined and unbowed in the face of all those hateful messages. The singer has been very vocal about being body-positive, from posting an unedited nude selfie to becoming a spokesperson for Dove and their Self-Esteem Project. “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said in the video on Sunday (August 15th). “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”