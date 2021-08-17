Soulja Boy “Not Getting Yo Chain Snatched,” Dutchieman ft. Conway The Machine “Numbers” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Heads like to clown Soulja Boy for a bevy of reasons, but the man did fend off a home robbery by letting that thang go, so he does reserve some right to talk that ish.

Such is the case in his visuals to “Not Getting Yo Chain Snatched” in which Draco (Soulja Boy) flaunts hella ice, stacks of dead presidents, and a blonde wig piece that would make Odell Beckham Jr. proud. He just livin’ his best life regardless of what y’all say about him.

Back in the strip club Conway The Machine continues to get those guest features bags and for Dutchieman’s clip to “Numbers” the two men and their crews turn up at the t*tty bar and make it rain on some amazingly thick talent.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Slim Thug featuring Canari, AJ Tracey featuring T-Pain, and more.

SOULJA BOY (DRACO) – “NOT GETTING YO CHAIN SNATCHED”

DUTCHIEMAN FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “NUMBERS”

SLIM THUG FT. CANARI – “SLATTY FREESTYLE”

AJ TRACEY FT. T-PAIN – “SUMMERTIME SHOOTOUT”

SALAAM REMI FT. CLAUDETTE ORTIZ – “ALL I NEED IS YOU”

NAO – “WAIT”

REK BANGA – “KING OF NEW JERSEY”

TWOTIIME – “DID A LOT”

CALLBOY – “JUNGLE JUICE”