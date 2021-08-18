Eminem To Play White Boy Rick In 50 Cent Produced ‘BMF’ Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem will now be taking his talents back to the big screen. He is slotted to play White Boy Rick in the forthcoming BMF series.

As spotted The Wrap Slim Shady will be working with his former protégé 50 Cent on a television project. According to the article Marshall will play FBI informant White Boy Rick in one episode. Born Rick Wershe Jr., the teenager would play a vital role in the Detroit criminal world as a notorious seller of drugs and guns illegally. The government flipped him thus he became a manor player in taking down various drug operations with his intel. He would later violate the terms of his agreement with the feds when he was busted for cocaine possession. Wershe was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled and released in 2020.

50 Cent detailed his enthusiasm on working with Em in a formal statement. “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,’” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said in a statement. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Black Mafia Family is an upcoming American drama television series, which follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug and money laundering organization. It is set to premiere on Starz in September 2021. The series follows Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory as they launch Black Mafia Family, a drug and money laundering organization. Terry AKA Southwest T was released on May 5 2020. Demetrius AKA “Big Meech” is still serving his sentence.