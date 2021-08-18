HomeNews

The Game “Worldwide Summer Vacation,” Drag-On “Mo Power” & More | Daily Visuals 8.18.21

The Game is still partying and bullsh*ttin and Drag-On still breathing fire. Today's Daily Visuals.

It’s been so long since we’ve gotten new material from The Game that we deadass thought the man might’ve retired from the rap game on the low, but recently Chuck Taylor dropped some new work just in time for summer 2021.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Worldwide Summer Vacation,” The Game throws a house party at his luxurious estate where the women rock bikinis and his peoples bust moves in front of the garage. It’s kinda weird seeing The Game not rocking anything red. Just sayin.’

Back on the East Coast, Drag-on rolls up some bud and blazes much trees with his team before holding down a parking garage in his clip to “Mo Power.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work Isaiah Rashad featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy featuring Skinnyfromthe9, and more.

THE GAME – “WORLWIDE SUMMER VACATION”

DRAG-ON – “MO POWER”

ISAIAH RASHAD FT. LIL UZI VERT – “FROM THE GARDEN”

SOULJA BOY FT. SKINNYFROMTHE9 – “ON GANG”

TYLAN FT. SOULJA BOY – “MY TYPE”

SADA BABY – “IN REAL LIFE”

42 DUGG FT. EST GEE – “ROSE GOLD”

NEEK BUCKS – “ON MY WAY”

