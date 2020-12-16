The Game Says He’s Up For A VERZUZ Battle With 50 Cent

It has been over a year since The Game recorded his (excellent) final studio album in Born 2 Rap and has kept his promise thus far of being done with releasing music. However, the Compton rapper says he’s down to do a VERZUZ battle with his former label chief and one-time foe 50 Cent, proving the pair really did settle their differences.

The Game sat down with the LA Leakers for their Power 105 show and engaged in a socially-distanced video chat that comes after the release of the Lil Wayne-assisted “A.I. With The Braids” track. During the 11-minute chat, Game talks about making peace with 50 Cent and that no other artist in Hip-Hop would make sense for him at the moment in a VERZUZ showdown.

“You can’t really talk about Fif and hip-hop without somebody bringing up Game, and you definitely can’t say Game without somebody saying, ‘But, oh, 50 wrote all your hits. You ain’t shit without 50,” Game said. “It’s a Game and Fif, and Fif and Game thing. And so, as far as the Verzuz is concerned, that is the only person I would even entertain doing a Verzuz with, because it just makes the most sense and nobody else can really go with me.”

In an environment like VERZUZ, 50 Cent would be an entertaining addition to the celebratory performance platform considering the air of bad blood that existed between him and Game. After dropping his double-platinum debut The Documentary with Fif’s G-Unit Records imprint by way of Interscope, Game left the crew and it ignited a feud between the West Coast vet and several members of the Unit.

Check out The Game’s LA Leakers interview in full below.

—

Photo: Getty