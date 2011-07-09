The Game To Release New Mixtape

Game Releasing New Mixtape Before Album

Before The Game releases his highly anticipated R.E.D. album August 23, the California emcee is releasing a new mixtape.

As previously reported, the album will feature Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Dr. Dre, Tyler The Creator, Lupe Fiasco and Nelly Furtado.

On Friday however it was revealed that Jayceon Taylor would be releasing a new project.

The news was broken by My Guy Mars of 1500 or Nothin’ who tweeted,

No word on any features on the project.

In case you missed it, check out Game’s R.E.D. album cover below.