Rapper Webbie Collapsed After Performing At His Show In VA

It was a scary moment for Webbie and his fans...

"LudaDay Weekend Finale Party" Hosted By John Wall And Ludacris

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Over the weekend Baton Rouge rapper, Webbie, worried his fans at a club and on social media when suffered a health scare while performing at a show in Virginia.

According to TMZ the “Swerve” rapper was doing his thing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, VA, when he was suddenly seen stumbling off stage and had to be carried out the club by his team. While one might just write it off as Webbie being hella intoxicated or something, the rapper was eventually checked into the hospital.

From the look of things it appeared to be quite a serious moment as Webbie stumbled to the doorway before eventually collapsing and someone heard saying he was simply throwing up. Still, it was real enough for his team to get him medical attention and luckily for everyone he seems to be okay.

A rep for Webbie tells us the rapper is doing better … we’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital.”

“It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but the rep said it is not believed to have been a seizure.”The Rona? We’re just saying, that ish is everywhere these days so you never know.Regardless we’re glad Webbie’s doing better and is at home recovering. Maybe this will be enough to have Boosie give him a call to check in on him. Just sayin.’
