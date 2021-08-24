Spidey Finally Faces Off Against Doctor Octopus In Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A day after a special-effects-less version of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was leaked on the internet, Marvel has finally released the trailer complete with the CGI effects and man listen! We. Can’t Wait.

Picking up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) finds himself exposed to the world as Spider-Man thanks to Mysterio revealing his identity as a last act of defiance. Now with the world on his ass and the cops thinking he murdered the villainous illusionist at the end of the previous film, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make the world forget his secret identity.

Looking to help an old/new friend, Strange obliges, but unfortunately the spell goes awry and the Marvel multiverse begins to collapse unto each other. Now Spidey finds himself fending off what appears to be the Sandman, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus from Sony’s Spider-Verse. Jamie Foxx’s Electro is also supposed to be in this film along with Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield’s iterations of Spider-Man, but they didn’t seem to make any appearances in the film. Still, this trailer got us hype.

Check out the trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it this December 17. You know you are.