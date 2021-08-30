With Love: Diddy Urges Folks To Stop Buying “Ugly” Richard Mille Watches [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy continues to become even more vocal about the culture’s power. He recently denounced the Richard Mille brand and made it clear we can do better with our money.

As spotted on Hype Beast the mogul made a lot of people’s jaws drop last week. During a dinner with his former record artist Shyne, the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO went left when he started discussing the uber popular luxury timepiece house. “I’m not a hater. I’m not a hater; I’m a connoisseur of fly sh*t. And I’m just telling y’all, y’all are getting tricked by the Richard Mille” he explained. He would later expand on why the Richard Mille is a dub in my his eyes.

“The Richard Mille is [like] a Timex [watch] or some sh*t like that. You understand what I’m saying?” he continued. “Y’all, it’s not hot. I have like two or three. I never pull them out. They’re ugly. I don’t even want to hate.” Combs then went on to provide better ways to spend six figures. “I don’t even know Richard Mille, but f*** it. I’m on some Black sh*t,” he said. “Black men: save your money and go buy a house.”

This is not the first time Puffy has spoken against the grain regarding what seem to be hot trends. Last year he accused politicians of not being trustworthy and said that people of color shouldn’t just vote for Joseph Biden on general principle. “The black vote is not going to be for free,” he stated. “Nothing has changed for Black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump,” he explained.

You can watch him discuss Richard Mille below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls