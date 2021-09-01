Soulja Boy Wants All The Smoke With Kanye West Over ‘Donda’ Snub

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy is not cutting Kanye West any breaks. Big Draco’s online assault on Yeezy continues to heat up.

As spotted on Complex the “Kiss Me Through The Phone” performer is still in his feelings about not making the final cut on Donda. In case you have been living under a rock Soulja recorded a verse for “Remote Control” but when the much delayed and hyped LP finally dropped his verse was missing. Naturally he felt a ways and took to social media to express himself. According to the rapper that has done everything first, Kanye told him he loved the verse and would be making the album.

The tweets ranged from the album’s sales performance “Donda flopped” to challenging the Chicago, Illinois native to a fight “I wanna fight, Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a hoe. Let’s get in the ring?” Draco then got super petty and took aim at Kanye’s soon to be ex-wife with a picture of him and Kim Kardashian from years back. “I was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u @kanyewest” the caption read.

TMZ caught up with Big Soulja and he gave the celebrity gossip site more insight on possibly fighting Kanye in the ring. “That’s just me having a little fun, you know what I’m saying? We ain’t tripping man—unless Kanye wanna get in the boxing ring, you know what I’m saying? I think we could make a hundred, $200 million.”

Thus far Yeezy has yet to respond to the trolling but he might be just laser focused on Drake who has his Certified Lover Boy album coming this week. You can watch Draco discuss the Beyond Burger beef in an Instagram Live below.

