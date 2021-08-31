You Care: Kanye West & The Russian Model Relationship Was The Jig, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even Kanye West can still get friend-zoned. Reportedly Irina Shayk, the Russian model Ye was romantically involved with after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year, likes the rapper as just a friend, and they may have never been anything more.

Word to Biz Markie, rest in peace.

According to Page Six, Kanye West and his team were pulling the publicity jig all along.

Back at the beginning of July, Page Six brought you the exclusive news that West and Shayk were “cooling off,” with a source telling us, “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.”

We reported that West had even asked her to accompany him to Paris for a couture show — but she shot him down.

Sources — who sound very much like someone on West’s payroll — then ran to People magazine to insist “They are very much still dating,” and that “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” adding that “the model was moved to take legal action to set the record straight.”

Page Six did not receive a legal letter nor any response from Shayk’s team on our story.

By this week, the source had reversed course, telling People, “It was never a serious thing that took off.”

Apparently, when Shayk was spotted at Yeezy’s birthday party in Provence, France, she was one of 50 guests and was just there as a friend.

So much for that.

As for Kim and Kanye getting back together, particularly after she rocked a wedding dress at his last listening session, don’t bank on it after she takes a deep listen to Donda’s lyrics.