Kanye West Got Friend Zoned By Model Irina Shayk, Source Says

Kanye West is going through a divorce so it wasn’t much of a surprise when he was reportedly already on the prowl, linking with a Russian supermodel. However, Irina Shayk has allegedly already relegated Yeezy to the friend zone.

Let’s be wary of the source, Page Six, which is part of the New York Post, and does the most to put stars of color in a bad light. But word is that Shayk curved West’s invitation to go with him to the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show in Paris last week.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” a source told Page Six, noting Shayk didn’t want to be featured in any headlines. That or, she was into kicking it with a dude rocking a full face mask out in public—or wearing adidas sneakers with Nike socks.

After his marriage to Kim Kardashian crumbled (she filed for divorce in February), any potential Yeezy rebound relationship will get immediate media scrutiny.

Added the source, “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Back in June, Shayk and Yeezy were all over the news after being spotted together in Provence, France for the multi-hyphenate star’s birthday, so she ain’t lying in that regard.

Considering the circumstances, that next Kanye West album is fittin’ to be fire.