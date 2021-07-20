Kanye West and Irina Shayk Still Going Strong, Source Denies Break-Up Rumors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is still booed up and his alleged new significant other is reportedly not happy with the “lies” that they’re heading toward a split.

According to TMZ, despite previous reports, Yeezy and model Irina Shayk are still together. Sources close to the couple tell the gossip site that the two are in fact still dating and have been for months. The source stated the pair recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco openly showing affection for one another while dining out together at the upscale restaurant, Mourad.

Of the rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris,” the source explains to PEOPLE: “That’s just not true. Revealing Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours.”

The report had Shayk so upset, she reportedly was considering “legal action” to correct the false news.

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” the source told the magazine, adding that the model was moved to take legal action to set the record straight.

While the pair is reportedly “hot and heavy”, Kanye West also spent time with his current estranged wife, Kim Kardashian-West, over the weekend for a family outing in San Francisco. According to E! News, the group stopped by the Asian Art Museum before public visiting hours. Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim, Kanye, and their four kids appeared to be one big, happy family as they perused digital artwork.

Of course, the reunion sparked rumors of a reconciliation between the husband and wife, but sources tell the news site, that both Kim and Kanye are just in a good place noting that he is “focused on business” but likes spending time with Shayk, while Kim is happy to be at a point where they can peacefully co-parent.

“Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family. Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it. Everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye,” the source shared. “They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family-friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts, they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!”

“He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again,” the source added.