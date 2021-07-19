New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday (July 18), Respectfully Justin host Justin Laboy said he got a private listen to Kanye West’s new album from Yeezy himself. The dude who allegedly caught a fade via the Migos went on to claim that the new project is fire.

According to Laboy, West played the new music for him and Kevin Durant in Las Vegas, where the “Power” rapper was spotted at the Big 3 tournament dressed like an MCU character.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s [sic] time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back Face with look of triumph #Respectfully,” tweet Laboy on Sunday evening.

Per Laboy, the music even inspired KD to dance around while it played.

Respectfully, we’ll have to hear it for ourselves. It’s not like the guy would go on social media and be very critical of the project considering West played the project for him personally. But nevertheless, “Kanye West” was soon enough trending since he is still very much an A-list artist who hasn’t released a new project since 2019’s Jesus Is King, which was a Gospel project. Also, considering he is going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian devoted fans and the curious are expecting nothing but fire from “sad and working through the turmoil via his music” Kanye West.

Allegedly the new album, which many are speculating is the still mythical until we see it/hear it Donda project, will be dropping this Friday, July 23. But KD and Laboy aren’t the only people who heard the new tunes since West had a whole listening session in Vegas. Some of the early, unconfirmed features on the album include Westside Gunn, Travis Scott, Pusha T and Lil Baby.

Peep some more reactions to this Kanye West album news below. And considering past Yeezy pump fakes when it comes to new material, it ain’t all sweet.