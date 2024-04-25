The Evolution Of SheGod: All Things Work Together For Lady Luck

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the pulsating heart of Hip-Hop where lyricism reigns supreme and storytelling is an art form, few voices resonate with the raw, unapologetic power of Lady Luck.

A lyrical force, she strides through the music scene like a queen. From the battleground to the underground and the mainstream; her rhymes cut through the noise with razor-sharp precision. As we sit down with this fearless lyricist, we unravel the layers of her journey and delve into the mind of Lady Luck, where every word is a testament to her unwavering spirit and unmatched talent.

Lady Luck’s evolution in music is a testament to her resilience and growth as an artist. From the fierce and now legendary battles between herself and Remy Ma, where she honed her skills and made her mark, to the more reflective and positive messaging we hear in her latest single, “Praise”, her journey has been transformative. The tragic loss of her mother served as a catalyst, prompting Lady Luck to channel her pain into her music, using her platform to spread messages of hope, empowerment and self-discovery. This shift in focus showcases her versatility as an artist and highlights her ability to turn personal tragedy into a beacon of light for others.

Hip-Hop Wired: We know you are a vet in the game, but to kick things off let’s talk about your female Rap influences. Who are the top five that influenced you to pick up the mic?

Lady Luck: Oh wow, I’m a little biased because I feel like my top five should be everyone’s top five [laughs], but I would say it’s Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Da Brat, loved Da Brat, and Nikki D. Of course, Nikki D, we can’t forget her, but can I get some honorable mentions? Because I want to add Lady of Rage, Roxanne Shante and Antionette. I mean I have some honorable mentions for all of the girls who poured into me, pause. [laughs]

I understand because when it comes down to influences, narrowing it down to just five can be hard because there are so many great artists.

Like The Sequence, for instance. They were the first female Rap group signed by my aunt, Sylvia [Robinson], and Angie Stone is in the group, only then she was known as Angie B. She was also my godmother at that time.

As a battle rapper whose previous ongoing battle against Remy Ma is now considered infamous, how do you feel about the hate female rappers receive for verbally sparring like their male counterparts?

It’s like that all the time, but that is rooted in gender inequality. No different than when a woman speaks up for herself, she’s considered “bitchy,” but you learn that it’s part of it. I personally appreciate everything the girls are doing and shaking up s–t. I appreciate Nicki and Megan and Drake versus everybody, I almost want to get in on it. [laughs]

Being a veteran MC who has learned to navigate and flow with the current music, how do you feel about the current state of culture and the wave of new artists collaborating with vets as a way to pay homage to those they were inspired by?

I think it’s dope and the first time we have seen something like this in the industry at this rate. Like shout out to Coi Leray for teaming up with Busta [Rhymes]; the fact he is still on fire is dope. I love it. I love that the lines are blurred with the internet because I believe it’s a gift and a curse. Yeah, anyone can drop an album, but anyone can drop an album so it’s the power that’s there too. Look at Hit-Boy, his father came home from jail and started dropping that old-school heat–people enjoyed it.

One thing I love about you as an artist is that you always highlight the artists that you are listening to and shine a light on those you feel need to be seen. Who are some new artists you are checking for and would like to collaborate with?

I’m really bad with names because I smoke so much weed. [laughs] So when this question comes up I always remember someone I should have mentioned later, but Lola Brooke for sure. A lot of artists I hear on Sirius Mixtape Radio because it’s my go-to. Steff-G, she’s definitely on my radar. It’s just so many dope people out there right now, shout out to anybody who’s not giving up.

Speaking of not giving up, over the years you have made a few interesting transitions as an artist. We have seen you go from gutter and gritty, to sexy, to empowering and now seemingly an elevated conscious state. I know you attribute that to the recent passing of your mother–but you have a very masterful way of channeling life into your art.

I just been through hell man; I don’t look like what I’ve been through. It’s funny, I was telling my wife the same thing, that I may look like I am strong and not going to break down, but there are moments I want to break down. But know I can’t. I honestly feel like there’s more to life than what “they” are telling us like we are a lot more special and advanced than we are led to believe. So I have been looking for truth honestly–that’s how I got cool with Forbidden Knowlege and did projects with him because I want to know more. I don’t want to just be in the matrix promoting violence and on a lower frequency anymore. There’s so much more and I want to find out.

I saw that you recently posted your recipe for plant-based General Tso chick’n, is veganism a part of the new journey?

Yeah, we were trying something different with cooking up mushrooms. We are actually about to start a podcast about cooking up mushrooms in different ways. I’m not a vegan yet, but I am working on getting away from eating chicken and meat so much because I love mushrooms, and it’s much cleaner.

With so many things going on, is there anything else we should be on the lookout for?

I am in New Jersey working on a street renaming for my mother. We are in the early stages, so be on the lookout for more details about Donna Lee’s Way coming soon. Also, we got my shades lines, Sundai Wear, and we got our new artist, DollyB, going crazy and my new album, The Human Experience. I am working with a bunch of great artists and dope producers so be sure to check that out.