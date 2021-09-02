DaBaby “Wokesha,” Boosie Badazz “Hell’s Angel” & More | Daily Visuals 9.2.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t know if it’s his “canceled” status or the fact that he was able to get on Kanye’s Donda album, but lately DaBaby’s been going hard trying to repair his reputation while dropping new visuals to remind everyone that he raps pretty damn well.

Coming through with a new clip for “Wokesha,” DaBaby keeps it simple by simply puffing on a blunt while sitting on a chair and rapping his ass off. Those chains and pieces look like they hella heavy, b.

Keeping the theme of controversial rappers in the game, Boosie Badazz too has run afoul of many in the game and basically copps to being the bad guy in his visuals to “Hell’s Angel” where he shows off his home to prove that being bad can sometimes payoff.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy featuring Rich The Kid, A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

DABABY – “WOKESHA”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “HELL’S ANGEL”

SOULJA BOY FT. RICH THE KID – “RICK N MORTY”

A$AP TWELVYY – “THE MECHA”

SOULJA BOY – “HOMER SIMPSON”

RAY VAUGHN – “TAP”

ASHER ROTH – “SNAZZY KAT”