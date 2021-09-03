Iman Shumpert Trading In His Balling Kicks For Dancing Shoes, Joins ‘DWTS’ As Latest Contestant

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Iman Shumpert is looking to add DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy to his collection.

Per TMZ, the NBA free agent was the latest contestant to join the upcoming season of ABC’s hit competition show Dancing with the Stars.

The celebrity gossip site spotted the hard-to-miss baller heading into rehearsals for Season 30 of the dancing competition show, and he’s trying to keep his appearance on the show a secret. Still, the cat is officially out of the bag now. TMZ has confirmed he will indeed be showing off his dance moves when the show returns.

With that said, will he be able to win it all? Will being the husband of Teyana Taylor, who is known for being a great dancer, rubbed off on him? We shall see. History is on his side when it comes to athletes who have participated in the show. Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Adam Rippon, and others danced their way to the Mirrorball Trophy.

Whether Shumpert is successful in winning depends on who his dance partner is. According to TMZ, he will be paired up with Daniella Karagach. She finished in third place as Nelly’s partner on Season 29.

We will be rooting for Mr. Shumpert. He will be competing against fellow celebs Jade, Kenya Moore, and JoJo Siwa. Stay tuned for the complete list of competitors.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83