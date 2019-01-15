Iman Shumpert Stopped From Giving Blazers Center The Fade?

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Iman Shumpert lost his head for a moment and appeared that he was ready to give Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic the fade. Shumpert was prevented from entering the Blazers’ locker room after his team won the game after the big man set a hard screen.

ESPN reports:

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”

Nurkic shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” he said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”

Shumpert tweeted out an apology to the fans for causing a ruckus and celebrated his squad’s 115-107 win.

But wait, Shump is just 28 years old, so there’s gotta be a lot of basketball life left in those legs.

I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a "story". Don't let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team #theScoresisHERE #purpletalk — Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 15, 2019

