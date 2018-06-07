NBA star Iman Shumpert and G.O.O.D. Music artist Teyana Taylor have been going strong for quite some time now and if you’ve been watching their VH1 reality show Teyana & Iman you’d know they’re truly down for one another.

Yesterday (June 6) Iman took the time to stop by The Breakfast Club where he was surprised by his wife’s sudden guest appearance but still proceeded to open up about the craziness that is their life.

With an audience made up of Charlamagne, Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert addressed his history with Drake’s alleged baby mother, his thoughts on JR Smith’s NBA Finals blunder, and the craziness that can be found in his DM’s.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Iman Shumpert on The Breakfast Club.

1. Drake’s Baby Mama

Iman won’t say whether or not he smashed Drake’s baby mama back in the day but says they did have some interactions with one another before she went back to France.

