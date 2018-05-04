Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Refute Breakup Rumors With IG Video

People just love to gossip about celebrity couples and the latest rumor came yesterday (May 1) when people began speculating that G.O.O.D. Music artist Teyana Taylor and her NBA hubby Iman Shumpert had gone to splittsville.

Luckily for the couple and their followers the rumor turned out to be just that, a rumor. Love is still very much in the air for the two and the lust is just spilling out their pores. Taking to IG to show and prove that the fire still burns in their loins, Teyana posted a video of her hopping and grinding on Iman’s groin with a caption that read “THE ONLY SPLIT PETUNIA IS DOING ISSA SPLIT ON DA D*CKKKKK.”

Sounds about right.

