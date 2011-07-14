Cover Art, Tracklisting For Gucci Mane And Waka Flocka’s “Ferrari Boyz” Revealed

Gucci Mane And Waka Flocka Reveal Cover For Their Ferarri Boyz Album

Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka are moving forward with plans to release their Ferarri Boyz album and revealing the cover art and tracklisting.

As previously reported Gucci was recently released from jail after violating his probation and reportedly throwing a woman out of a moving vehicle.

Waka Flocka also made recent headlines for announcing that he plans to retire from rap at the end of this year.

Ferrari Boyz hits stores August 9.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting below.

1. Ferrari Boyz

2. 15th And The 1st

3. Break Her

4. Feed Me

5. Mud Musik

6. In My Business

7. My Block

8. Young Niggaz

9. Suicide Homicide

10. I Don’t See You

11. PacMan

12. Stoned

13. She Be Puttin’ On

14. So Many Things

15. Too Loyal

16. What The Hell