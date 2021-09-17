.Prosecutors Decide To Drop Charges Against T.I. and Tiny In L.A

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The sexual assault case that was brought against T.I. and Tiny earlier this year has now been dropped by the prosecutors who filed them in Los Angeles, California.

According to documents from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, the prosecutors made the decision on Thursday (September 16) to drop the charges against the rapper and his wife because of the initial case being beyond the statute of limitations. “Without the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration,” the filing read. The statute of limitations in the state of California is ten years.

The case brought against T.I. and Tiny was the result of an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after an unnamed woman, referred to as “Jane Doe” in documents, filed a report last April. In the complaint, she alleges that Tiny gave her a drink she contends was “most likely drugged” after she met them both in a local nightclub. She then alleged that the couple took her back to a hotel room where T.I. sexually assaulted her while she was unable to consent, citing that he used his toes to vaginally penetrate her. Her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, had sent letters to law enforcement officials in California and Georgia on her behalf along with 11 other victims who made similar allegations against the couple.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”, said Shawn Holley, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny in a statement. In response to the news, Blackburn released a statement saying that the decision “does not vindicate Clifford Harris and Tiny Harris from the act of raping and drugging Jane Doe. It only amplifies the need to do away with the statute of limitations for sex crimes.”