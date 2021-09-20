Meek Mill Claims Karen Civil Trashed His Name, She Refutes Allegations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Things got rougher this past weekend for influencer, publicist, and podcast host Karen Civil after Meek Mill joined the group of artists accusing her of theft with some hefty allegations of his own.

Civil was catching major heat after Joyner Lucas put her on blast for supposedly scamming him out of $60,000 in a series of tweets Saturday morning (September 18), alleging that she ghosted him after he requested her help for a marketing campaign. The accusation was similar to one that Cam’ron had made against her in 2017 regarding fellow Diplomats rapper DukeDaGod.

Cam even took to Instagram to rehash those allegations. The furor wound up compelling Jessie Woo and Jason Lee to come forward with their own accusations about Civil, with a packed room on the Clubhouse social media platform bearing witness. After mention was made of his own experiences with Civil in the room, Meek Mill decided to speak out via Twitter.

“Karen was my friend and turned on me for [an] opportunity… Start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy s###. lol. I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too,” he wrote on Sunday (September 19), referencing how Civil allegedly did that while working for his ex, Nicki Minaj.

The Dreamchasers leader followed up by explaining that his reasons for venting weren’t based on anger. “People thought I was high just ranting… I’m not mad at her, she’s a woman, I’m over it… I’ll appreciate if she said something about that tho! We were real friends… I used to give her a lot of exclusive records for her website!”

In a tweet that’s now deleted, Civil responded: “@MeekMill you know damn well I ain’t have no site play you, I literally just supported your album and shown you nothing but cordialness and respect [the] last few years when we see each other.”

We gotta hear both sides, always.