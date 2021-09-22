J. Cole Drops New Visuals To “Heaven’s EP”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With J. Cole about to go on tour, he’s decided to get a buzz going right before he embarks on his Off-Season concert stops so last night the MC from NC dropped a new single and visual much to get the internet talkin’ and it seems to be working.

Immediately following the release of the clip to “Heaven’s EP” social media began talking about the song’s content in which Cole describes his own thoughts and fears about how fame might actually be influencing his personality and life. In the visuals to the song we find Cole flying high on a private plane with his peoples before touching down in Las Vegas and creating memories that will stay there.

The new cut and clip comes on the heels of Cole getting clowned for wearing Crocs and sweats at a recent concert performance, just like he is in this very visual. The man is living his best life, if he wants to wear Crocs and sweats while entertaining thousands of fans, that’s his business. Just sayin.’

Check out “Heaven’s EP” below and let us know your thoughts on the visuals.