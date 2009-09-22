J. Cole Teams Up With Jimmy Jazz

Life couldn’t be better for Roc Nation signee and up and coming rapper, J. Cole. His Jay-Z affiliation and approval are giving him an instant buzz and with his new found celebrity status he’s getting his first taste of shine in retail. The North Carolina MC has been tapped by Jimmy Jazz, the number one urban fashion retailer, for their “Fresh For Fall Campaign.”

The new promotional endeavor will feature clothing and shoes handpicked by him for people that want to dress in J. Cole approved gear. The campaign will hit over 80 Jimmy Jazz stores in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The handpicked clothing for “Fresh For Fall” will also be available at JimmyJazz.com.

When J. Cole’s not busy dressing your kids, he’s on the road performing. His latest performance will be at the Southeast Music and Entertainment Summit this weekend.

Taking place from September 25-28, the SMES will be in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

The summit is targeted to up and coming artists in smaller markets that are looking to break in the music industry. There will be panelists and appearances from Charlemagne Tha God, DJ Lonnie B, DJ SKillz and DJ Chuck T. J. Cole will perform along with other southern artists such as Lil Ru, Sauce, Primo Starr and Rain.