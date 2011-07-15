CLOSE
Drake’s Uncle Dies, Rapper Cancels Concert

Drake’s Uncle Passes

Drake is currently mourning the death of his uncle and has canceled a Florida concert scheduled for tomorrow night (July 6), according to reports by TMZ.

Reps for the rapper released a statement which says,

“We regret to announce that Drake will not be able to take the stage at Universal Orlando Resort due to a death in the family.

He hopes that his fans understand the situation he finds himself in and know that he fully intends to return to the area in the future.

He thanks Universal Orlando Resort and his fans for their continued support.”

 

Drake’s sophomore album Take Care is set to release in October.

