Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sons got way too lit at the bar, allegedly. Jeffrey Jordan was arrested after he reportedly assaulted hospital staff who were treating him after he injured himself in Arizona.

Be warned this story is loaded with all the struggle. Apparently, the GOAT’s 32-year-old son slipped and fell at a bar in Scottsdale, AZ, on Friday (Sept. 24) and he sustained an injury that required medical attention. That’s pretty much when ish started going left.

Reports TMZ: