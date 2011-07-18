Drake Promises A Deeper Sophomore Album That Will Cause Problems [Video]

Drake “Picking Up The Energy” For Sophomore Album “Take Care”

Drake spoke with Headkrack about his acting career, his motivation in the booth and his new album that “might bring him a world of problems.”

“I finally have a grasp on who I am and who I want to be, and I’m just really talking that Shyte,” said Drizzy. The young Canadian promises to pick up the tempo and energy on his second release, Take Care.

He claims that Thank Me Later was more about his struggle with fame and his sophomore effort will take a new direction sonically and lyrically.

The Young Money star also predicted the Miami Heat would take the title this year so hopefully his visions about his album aren’t similar to his basketball theories.

Watch the interview.