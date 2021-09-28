HomeNews

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

Rick Ross's pockets getting a tad bit lighter these days...

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Wireless Festival 2021

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Looks like Rick Ross will be shedding a few pounds from his bank account on a monthly basis as he’s agreed to pay a hefty amount of child support to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

According to TMZ, the Bawse will be forking over a monthly amount of $11,000 to Singleton to support their three children which includes their health insurance and “extracurricular expenses” which come to about $7,560 a month. Couple that with an extra $3,000 and Rozay will be cutting monthly checks for close to $11,000. Not bad all things considered.

“Rick also agreed to cut a check to Brianna’s attorney for $25,000, but he can afford it … the docs say RR’s monthly income is $585k, compared to $142 a month for his baby mama.”

Talk about a come-up.

Still, with a successful rap career going, monthly income of $500K and a chain of Wing Stops in his back pocket, we’re sure Ross won’t feel this hurt on his pockets one bit. $11,000 is basically walking around money to this man.

New album soon, though?

Newsletter , Rick Ross

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsJada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk

Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

01.01.70
Close