Dolly Parton Reacts To Lil Nas X “Jolene” Cover

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X may be known for being a professional troll online, but when it comes to his music, he’s continuing to make huge strides in making his Country music dreams come true–this time it’s with legend Dolly Parton.

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 29), during a performance for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge, Lil Nas X performed his recent cover of the Country legend’s hit song, “Jolene”– prompting the icon to react with excitement.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song “Jolene”. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you.”

Lil Nas X dropped his new album, Montero, earlier this month, which includes a song with Miley Cyrus. His 2019 megahit, “Old Town Road,” featured her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, leading X to tease that he “will not rest until I’ve collected every Cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power”― it’s worth noting that Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.

In other Lil Nas X news, the online marketing genius is proving once again that he s a trendsetter after being the first artist to mint his Tik Tok as an NFT collection. The collection, which is a part of TikTok’s first officially minted NFT collection, “TikTok Top Moments,” will roll out this fall — starting with digital collectibles from Lil Nas X next month.

The collection will feature six TikTok videos as one-of-a-kind NFTs and a series of limited-edition NFTs inspired by cultural moments from the short-form video platform. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) provide a way to certify ownership of digital content using distributed blockchain technology — essentially, they’re like virtual versions of physical collectibles like artwork.

The single-edition Lil Nas X TikTok NFT will feature Rudy Willingham’s viral stop-motion video of the artist’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Each of the 81 frames of the TikTok video features artist Rudy Willingham’s signature cutouts, photographed against a background that “reflects a different part of [Lil Nas X’s] genius,” according to TikTok.

Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch one-of-one and limited-edition TikTok NFTs, with Rudy Willingham will go on sale Oct. 6.

Check out the NFT Tik Tok below,

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js