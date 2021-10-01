Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, & Kendrick Lamar Headlining 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is typically a huge event for television viewers, and next year’s lineup will feature some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop culture. The 2020 show will be headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The aforementioned performers hardly need any introduction, most especially Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem, all among the top-selling acts within the drama. The show is also something of a full circle moment for Slim Shady as he’s reunited with his Aftermath boss on the big stage after signing with the good doctor back in 1998. Of course, the Doggfather has a number of classics with the Compton OG and fans can expect them to run through their 1990s smash hits.

Mary J. Blige, the queen of Hip-Hop Soul, is also a pioneering voice of the culture, and her long and still ongoing career is a testament to not only grit but also her outsized talents as a vocalist and songwriter.

Kendrick Lamar, also signed to Aftermath, is best known as one of the top acts on the Top Dawg Entertainment label, but he’s since founded his own imprint in pgLang, and is poised to release his final album for TDE soon. K-Dot has resurfaced on his cousin and artist’s Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue album and definitely hasn’t lost a step.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsis, and the NFL have also collaborated to launch Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles slated to open in Fall 2022. It is an offshoot of the USC Iovine and Young Academy, founded by Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) and Jimmy Iovine.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Assembled by Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation, the quintet of Hip-Hop superstars will hit the SoFi Stadium stage in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The event will air live on NBC, Telemundo, and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

